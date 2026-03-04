Sathya plays Balaji in Naga Chaitanya's 'Vrushakarma'

Hyderabad, March 4 (IANS) The makers of director Karthik Dandu's highly anticipated mythological thriller 'Vrushakarma', featuring actor Naga Chaitanya in the lead, on Wednesday released actor Sathya's look in the film and disclosed that he plays a character called Balaji.

The announcement comes as part of the birthday celebrations of actor Sathya.

Using the film's official handle on social media, the makers released the first look poster of Sathya as Balaji and wrote, "Team #Vrushakarma wishes their Balaji aka the super talented actor #Satya a very Happy Birthday. #VrushakarmaGlimpse out Tomorrow, MARCH 5th, 2026 at 12:12 PM . Launch Event at Prasad’s PCX Screen from 10:30 AM onwards."

It may be recalled that the makers had earlier revealed that actor Jayaram plays a character called Professor Ranganath in the film.

The makers of the film had released the title of the film on Naga Chaitanya's birthday last year. The makers further unveiled the first look poster of Naga Chaitanya from "Vrushakarma".

The poster featured him in a raw and fierce avatar.Naga Chaitanya was seen flaunting his muscular physique, even as he sported an intense expression.

Sharing the first look poster of the film on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya had penned, "#vrushakarma it is for #nc24 (sic)".

The Karthik Dandu directorial is being backed on a massive scale by producers BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP (SVCC) and Sukumar Writings, respectively.

Meenakshi Chowdhury will be seen romancing Naga Chaitanya in the movie, which will also feature Sparsh Srivastava of 'Laapataa Ladies' fame in a crucial role.

The film also boasts of a strong technical team. The story for 'Vrushakarma' has been penned by director Sukumar. Cinematography for the film is by the talented Neil D Cunha while Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the film's music. The editing department is being headed by the National Award winner Navin Nooli. The Art direction for the forthcoming mythological flick has been done by Sri Nagendra Tangala, who earlier worked in Naga Chaitanya's 'Thandel'.

