‘Saru’ actress Mohak Matkar: Ragging isn’t just a fictional twist in the show

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Mohak Matkar has given her two cents about “Saru,” as her show touches upon the topic of ragging and bullying. The actress said it isn’t just a fictional twist as it’s a reality many students silently suffer through.

In the current sequence Saru steps out of the comforts of her home in Khares, Rajasthan, to pursue higher education in Mumbai, her story takes a hard-hitting turn in the coming episodes when she becomes the target of ragging in her new college.

What starts as subtle hostility soon escalates into public humiliation when her classmate Anika deliberately tears her blouse, prompting students to record the incident on their phones and turning it into a spectacle of humiliation. The experience pushes Saru into a moment of intense shame and self-doubt.

For Mohak, portraying Saru during this emotionally charged track was both challenging and moving, as she said: “Ragging isn’t just a fictional twist—it’s a reality many students silently suffer through. Portraying Saru through this track was emotionally tough, but it made me reflect on how vulnerable students can feel when they're away from home, trying to find their footing in a new world.”

“What struck me most is Saru’s quiet resilience. She doesn’t lash out in anger; she just holds on to her dignity with the help of Professor Ved.”

She added: “No dream should be broken because of someone else’s cruelty. I truly hope that this storyline not only sparks a conversation against ragging and bullying but also encourages students to seek support and reminds teachers to stay alert and compassionate.”

“Even one voice speaking up—or one teacher standing by a student—can make all the difference.”

“Saru” showcases the inspiring journey of a determined young woman from Khares village in Rajasthan, as she battles societal constraints to pursue her dreams of higher education. Portraying the lead role is Mohak.

“Saru” airs every day on Zee TV.

--IANS

dc/