Sarah Jessica Parker reveals why she says no to fan requests for selfies

Los Angeles, June 11 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sarah Jessica Parker is opening up on why she doesn’t oblige her fans for a selfie. The actress shared that she believes in living in the moment rather than capturing it.

The ‘Sex and the City’ star explained her hesitancy to fulfill fans’ selfie requests, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In a clip from the actress’s recent interview on ‘The Howard Stern Show’, published on YouTube on Tuesday, June 10, Parker, 60, detailed a recent situation in which a fan asked for a photograph at the airport.

She said, "So here's what I've been trying to do, because I was just at the airport on Friday. A woman came up to me and she didn't say hello, she just said, 'Can I take your picture?' And I said, 'We didn't even meet. You didn't even introduce yourself. What's your name?'”.

As per ‘People’, after learning that the fan’s name is Julie, Parker then suggested that the two have a conversation rather than taking a photo.

"I guarantee you it's gonna be so much more meaningful”, she reasoned. Parker then caught up with Julie after she got her family settled with food.

Stern replied, "It's like you're a schoolteacher teaching everyone how to behave. It's f****** annoying, yeah?".

Parker explained that while it’s not annoying, it can be frightening when fans immediately try to capture a picture of her.

She said, "Here's the thing, I kind of prefer it to somebody walking up to me with a camera already ready asking as they're clicking”.

"I always am, like, startled by it. I much prefer to have a conversation, for someone to come up to me and say, 'Maybe this isn't your best time, my name is Veronica and I'm just here and I'm excited to see you’”, she added.

--IANS

aa/