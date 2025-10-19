Sara Ali Khan celebrates Diwali in a playful ‘dolly inspired outfit

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan embraced the festive spirit this Diwali with a playful and vibrant look designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Sharing her joyful ensemble on social media, she encouraged everyone to celebrate the festival with fun, sweets, and guilt-free happiness, perfectly capturing the festive mood. On Sunday, Sara Ali Khan shared a few photos of herself wearing a stylish shimmery suit, also giving a glimpse of her poetic side. For the caption, the Simmba actress wrote, “Dress like a dolly Feelings rakho jolly Mithai khao guilt free wali Kyunki finally Diwali Aali @abujanisandeepkhosla @sandeepkhosla.”

In the images, Sara is seen striking different poses for the camera.

A few days ago, the ‘Atrangi Re’ actress had shared her photos from Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party. For the bash, Sara stunned in beautiful striking orange brocade lehenga. Sharing her photos, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter wrote, “Specially made by @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld. Thank you for making me feel so pretty and for such a lovely evening.”

On October 12, fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a glamorous Diwali celebration at his residence, drawing a star-studded crowd from Bollywood. The event saw the presence of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta, Veer Pahariya, Tara Sutaria, Ayushmann Khurrana, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Kajol, Rekha, Arjun Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others. Notably, Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria made their red-carpet debut as a couple, arriving hand-in-hand.

The celebrities impressed with their festive ensembles. Kareena looked ethereal in a regal white Anarkali, while Suhana Khan captivated in a purple saree with golden embroidery and an embellished blouse. Gauri Khan shone in a vibrant red, shimmering saree.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is set to star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in the upcoming romantic comedy “Pati Patni Aur Woh 2.”

She was last seen on the big screen in Anurag Basu’s “Metro... In Dino.”

--IANS

ps/