Sara Ali Khan calls mom Amrita Singh her 'biggest blessing' in a sweet birthday note

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan called mom Amrita Singh her 'biggest blessing' in a sweet birthday note on social media.

Sharing some adorable snaps from their family getaways over the years, Sara confessed her love for her mother in the caption, saying, "Happiest Birthday Mommy Jaan...I love you the most in the whole wide world. (sic)"

The photographs uploaded by Sara feature her, Amrita, and Ibrahim Ali Khan exploring the world in each other's company.

Calling mom Amrita her best travel buddy, Sara added, "Thank God for you...you’re our biggest blessing Ma...From the mountains to the desserts and seas (quite literally hehe thank you for being the best travel buddy) I’ll do whatever it takes to make you happy."

Amrita made her acting debut opposite Sunny Deol in 1983 with "Betaab".

After this, she went on to prove herself as one of the leading ladies in Bollywood with movies such as "Mard "(1985), "Chameli Ki Shaadi" (1986), "Naam" (1986), "Khudgarz" (1987), "Thikana" (1987), "Waaris" (1988), "Toofan" (1989), "Dil Aashna Hai" (1992), "Aaina" (1993), and "Rang" (1993), to name just a few.

After taking some time off from acting, Amrita returned to the screen with "23rd March 1931: Shaheed" (2002), and continued her cinematic journey with "Kalyug" (2005), "Shootout at Lokhandwala" (2007), "2 States" (2014), "Hindi Medium" (2017), and "Badla" (2019).

On the personal front, Amrita was married to actor Saif Ali Khan from 1991 to 2004. They have two children together, daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Talking about Sara's work lineup, she will next be seen sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the forthcoming sequel, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do".

Made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" is slated for a theatrical release on May 15.

The movie is a sequel to the 2019 drama “Pati Patni Aur Woh" featuring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.

