Sanya Malhotra reflects on the importance of fitness & the discipline it requires

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra delivered a powerful performance mid-innings during the Women’s Premier League Eliminator.

Being surrounded by so many female athletes also made her reflect on the importance of fitness and the immense discipline it requires.

Looking back at the experience, Sanya revealed how deeply personal the moment was for her.

She shared, “Performing at the WPL was incredibly special. The energy of the crowd was unreal, and it felt amazing to be part of a space that celebrates women in sport."

Sanya added that training like an athlete for her movie changed her outlook on discipline and fitness.

She called our women athletes "superheroes".

"I feel grateful to have a platform where I can be inspired by them and hopefully inspire others to be unapologetically themselves and believe that nothing is impossible," the 'Mrs' actress added.

Sanya further expressed, "This was the first time I felt so good performing. I came out feeling like this was really good. The crowd was amazing and it feels incredible to have performed in a stadium this amazing."

Reflecting on her personal journey as an actor when she trained for 'Dangal', she shared, "I have trained like an athlete for a year for a movie. It completely changed my mind towards fitness, towards discipline. I still somewhere try and match that life. The kind of discipline that the women athletes follow, the kind of routine that they follow, they're superheroes, honestly. I think I feel really grateful that I have this platform as an actor."

"I want to empower women because I get empowered by watching these women play on the field or even in my industry every day, and get empowered and get motivated to be better at representing them and just being myself. As an actor, I follow a very disciplined life. I would encourage and I would want women to just be themselves unapologetically. For the upcoming players, just be confident. Try whatever you feel like trying. Do whatever you want to do. Don't let anyone tell you that you can't do it, ever," added Sanya.

