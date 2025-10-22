Sanya Malhotra opens up about dancing in heels for the first time to Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Charmer’

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra recently shared her excitement about dancing in heels for the very first time in Diljit Dosanjh’s hit track “Charmer.”

Expressing gratitude to her team for their support and encouragement, the ‘Dangal’ actress revealed how much she enjoyed the experience and how it pushed her out of her comfort zone. On Wednesday, Sanya took to hr Instagram handle and shared a BTS video of her rehearsing on the peppy track. In the video, the actress is seen showcasing her sultry moves in a white dress.

For the caption, the ‘Sam Bahadur’ actress wrote, “Charmer Never danced in heels before and now I don’t want to stop. Even better that I got to do it to Charmer by the charmer @diljitdosanjh Grateful to @yasshkadamm and @_tanishamaheshwari for the push and to @sharicsequeira for being the best hype man/director a girl could ask for.”

Reacting to her post, Janhvi Kapoor dropped several fire emojis. The music video for Diljit Dosanjh’s latest track, “Charmer” was dropped on October 20. The peppy track features Sanya Malhotra in a captivating dance performance. The song is a part of Diljit’s album “AURA,” with music composed by Avvy Sra and lyrics penned by Raj Ranjodh.

Set in an elegant, enclosed space, the video showcases Sanya grooving to the upbeat melody while Diljit’s playful lyrics describe her charm. The track exudes a cheerful, feel-good vibe, with Diljit’s vocals adding a refreshing touch. The video is directed by Sharic Sequeira, shot by Shlok Ahuja, and choreographed by Yassh Kadamm.

Earlier, another track from Diljit Dosanjh’s album, titled “Kufar,” was released, featuring Manushi Chhillar in the music video.

On the professional front, Sanya Malhotra was recently seen in the romantic comedy “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The romantic comedy hit theatres on October 1. She will next appear in Anurag Kashyap’s “Bandar,” headlined by Bobby Deol. The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

