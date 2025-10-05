Sanjeev Kapoor reflects on 33 years of marriage with wife Alyona in a sweet anniversary post

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor marked a special milestone in his personal life as he celebrated 33 years of marriage with his wife, Alyona Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, the culinary icon shared a heartfelt message filled with love and memories. On Sunday, Sanjeev posted a couple of his throwback images with wife Alyona alongside a heartfelt note. He wrote, “33 years of love, laughter and a few spilled masalas! Through every twist and turn, We’ve learned, laughed and grown. Every moment has made this journey worth it. Here’s to celebrating the past and embracing whatever comes next.”

Sanjeev Kapoor reminisced about his dating days by sharing nostalgic pictures, offering a glimpse into the early moments of their love story. The first image shows the couple lovingly holding each other as they look into each other’s eyes. The next features them smiling while posing together for the camera. In one of the throwback photos, Sanjeev can be seen feeding cake to his wife.

Sanjeev Kapoor, the renowned chef, shares both his personal and professional life with his wife, Alyona Kapoor. The couple’s love story reportedly began during a train journey between Delhi and Banaras. After dating for five years, they married in October 1992. Together, they have two daughters, Rachita and Kriti. Alyona plays an active role in their family’s food-related ventures, frequently appearing in their projects like the "Family Food Tales" series.

Sanjeev gained widespread fame with his debut show, “Khana Khazana.” In April, he joined Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa on their YouTube podcast as a guest, where he opened up about the creation of Khana Khazana, a popular show focused on Indian cuisine and directed by Hansal Mehta.

The chef revealed, “I could never memorize a script. I never read from one. On the day my show was set to start, they handed me a paper with an opening monologue. I still remember it. They also gave me an outfit that looked like a raincoat — I didn’t realize TV had such specific wardrobe requirements. We were shooting at Juhu Beach. It took me nearly a month to memorize that monologue. Back when we started doing TV, there wasn’t really ‘TV’ the way we know it now. After shooting, I said, “We’ve done it your way — now let me try it my way.”

