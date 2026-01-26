Sanjeev Kapoor recalls his Padma Shri win: 'Felt like a quiet nod to years of work'

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) As Padma awards were announced by the Government of India on Sunday, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor decided to turn back the clock and remember his Padma Shri win back in 2017.

He took to his official Instagram handle and published a throwback video of himself receiving the Padma Shri from then President Pranab Mukherjee.

Sanjeev Kapoor shared that winning the honour felt like a quiet nod to years of hard work and choosing to believe in oneself.

Claiming that winning Padma Shri is a moment he will remember for the rest of his life, he wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Kuch din zindagi mein hamesha ke liye saath reh jaate hain. 26 January 2017 bhi unmein se ek hai. (sic)"

Stressing on the importance of hard work, he added, "Padma Shri milna sirf ek award nahi tha, it felt like a quiet nod to years of work, learning and believing in what I do. Ek baat toh sach hai, agar imaandari se kaam kiya jaaye, toh desh khud ek pehchaan deta hai."

"Thank you to everyone who has been in this journey and supported me", the Chef concluded the post.

He further added the track "Maa Tujhe Salaam" by A.R. Rahman in the background.

On Sunday, it was announced that the late actor Dharmendra is being posthumously honoured with Padma Vibhushan, along with Satish Shah, who will be posthumously honoured with the Padma Shri.

Additionally, Malayalam superstar Mammootty will also be awarded Padma Bhushan, along with actor R Madhavan, who will be receiving Padma Shri.

After working in several hotels in Varanasi and New Zealand, Sanjeev Kapoor became the youngest Executive Chef of Centaur Hotel in Mumbai in the year 1992.

He is best known for hosting the popular cooking show, "Khana Khazana", which was primarily based on the desi cuisine.

