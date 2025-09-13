Sanjeeda Shaikh gives a rare glimpse of her little girl, Ayra

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh recently seemed to be on a family trip and shared a few pictures straight from her fun getaway.

Sanjeeda, sharing photos on her social media account, gave a rare glimpse of her daughter, Ayra. The pictures speak volumes of the fun and thrill Sanjeeda had with her family, friends and especially her daughter. Ayra’s presence in the pictures immediately caught the attention of the viewers, as the actress has tried to keep her daughter away from the media glare as much as possible.

Sanjeeda Shaikh, ever since becoming a mother in 2019, has maintained privacy around her baby girl and very rarely posts glimpses of her. For the uninitiated, Shaikh has been raising her daughter as a single mother ever since her separation from ex-husband Aamir Ali. Aamir and Sanjeeda, who married in 2012, after dating for a few years, parted ways after a decade of togetherness. Their baby girl was born through surrogacy. Talking about her professional career, Sanjeeda Shaikh received great reviews and appreciation for her character portrayal in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali web series "HeeraMandi". Sanjeeda became widely known through her television series such as “Ek Haseena Thi”, “Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka”, Kayamat and others.

Sanjeeda, over the years, has also appeared in dance reality shows, daily soaps and, more recently, shows on digital platforms as well. Her shift from television to the web and films has kept her in the news, and she has always been loved for her choice of projects and for her strong performances in each of them. Over the years, she has appeared in dance reality shows, daily soaps, and more recently, digital platforms.

Her shift from television to the web and film has kept her in circulation, though she has chosen selective appearances. The actress' quick getaway with her family and especially her daughter looks extremely beautiful and warm. In one of the pictures, her little daughter can also be seen laying a pack on her mother Sanjeeda's cheek.

