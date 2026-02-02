Sanjay Mishra says, a lot of credit for actor’s performance goes to director

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Mishra, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Vadh 2’, has said that he fully surrendered to the vision of the director.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and shared that while people often laud him for his performances, a lot of credit for it goes to a director, who chose to portray him a certain way.

He told IANS, “I have left a lot to the director. We are the colors of the directors, with this color, a bit of Neena ji's, a bit of me, a bit of some other character, the director uses them wisely to paint the canvas of a film. My father's name is Shambhunath Mishra, and at that time, I was sensitive, I was intelligent, I used to see things, that how there was this Diwali, and you belong to that class, in which you have been given INR 1000 salary. Four children, the house, the family, you have to run everything. I have seen that life, a lot from there has gone into my character”.

He further mentioned, “If you have seen ‘Vadh’, Shambhunath knows how to stay quiet in front of Manju, he knows how much he has to speak in front of her. Now that’s the choice of a director. We are nothing, we have also been shown in a bad way, and our performances have turned out to be bad. If you show us in a good way, if you give us a chance to show, then we can add value to it”.

Meanwhile, ‘Vadh 2’ serves as a thematic or “spiritual” sequel to the 2022 film ‘Vadh’ and reunites Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in new, intense roles that promise fresh emotional stakes and moral complexity. The film is a crime drama directed and written by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 6, 2026.

