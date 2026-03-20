Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Tailang, Dolly Singh’s neo-noir dark comedy ‘Arjun Bewakoof’ goes on floor

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Bollywood veteran star Sanjay Mishra along with Rajesh Tailang and Dolly Singh is gearing up for his upcoming neo-noir dark comedy Arjun Bewakoof.

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The movie that has officially gone on floors today, on the 20th of March, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, marks the beginning of shoot for one of the most intriguing indie projects in the pipeline.

Directed by Smita Singh and co-created with Anand Raaj, the film reunites the team behind Andaman, which had received critical appreciation for its storytelling and performances.

With Arjun Bewakoof, the makers are stepping into a genre-blending space, combining elements of neo-noir suspense with dark comedy, aiming to push the boundaries often associated with independent cinema in India. The film is produced by 8th Pillars Motion Pictures.

The film brings together a strong ensemble cast led by Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Tailang and Dolly Singh, all known for their versatile performances across formats.

The shoot commenced earlier today with the core cast and crew, and the makers are expected to follow a tight schedule for completion.

Speaking about the film going on floors, the makers shared that Arjun Bewakoof is an attempt to break stereotypes around indie filmmaking and present a gripping yet entertaining narrative that balances humor with suspense.

Talking about Sanjay Mishra, the actor is known for his impeccable comic timing and layered performances, with notable films such as Ankhon Dekhi, Masaan, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited and others.

Rajesh Tailang too has earned acclaim for his strong character roles in projects like Dev, Mukkabaaz and the popular series Delhi Crime.

Meanwhile, Dolly Singh gained popularity as a digital influencer, and then ventured into acting with projects like Modern Love Mumbai and Double XL.

–IANS

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