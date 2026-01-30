Sanjay Mishra empathises with Arijit Singh’s retirement from playback: It’s necessary for his well being

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Mishra, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Vadh 2’, has spoken up on superstar singer Arijit Singh’s decision to hang his boots for playback singing.

The actor recently spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and said that he fully agrees with Arijit’s decision. During the conversation, he was asked if it’s really lonely for an artiste at the top.

When asked if a person is chasing excellence, or higher level of knowledge, higher level of consciousness, is it natural for him to become lonely, he told IANS, “Till when will you put yourself through the grind. The heart is so small. It becomes lonely. You live among so many people. Today, people might come to a big artiste, and tell them, ‘Sir, you are a legend?’. How will someone handle that overwhelming adulation. This is where loneliness is needed”.

He further mentioned, “Arjit Singh has taken retirement from playback singing. It is necessary for him. It is necessary. He wanted to sing, he sang. People appreciated him. I wanted to become an actor. Neena wanted to become an actor. She has been appreciated, still continues to be. When I die, I should not feel that I made a wrong decision. It has to be the right decision”.

Earlier, Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing. In a heartfelt note, Arijit expressed gratitude for the journey so far, writing, “I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey”.

Reportedly, the singer is set to make his directorial debut with an upcoming film. In 2018, Arijit directed the Bengali film ‘Sa’, a lyrical coming-of-age story centered on a young boy’s relationship with music.

Meanwhile, 'Vadh 2' is set to release on February 6, 2026.

