Sanjay Dutt says 'admire your vision' as he pays a visit to Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt paid a visit to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

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Expressing his delight on receiving a warm welcome from the CM, Sanjay penned a gratitude note on social media, saying, "Chandrababu Naidu Garu, it’s always a pleasure meeting you sir. I truly admire your vision for Andhra Pradesh and the energy you bring to building it. Thank you for the warm welcome. (Folded hands emoji)@ncbn.official (sic)"

The 'Sajaan' actor also uploaded a couple of photos from the meeting, which took place in the Chief Minister's residence at Undavalli, on his official social media handle.

The photos showed the CM presenting Sanjay with a bouquet, along with some other souvenirs.

The two reportedly talked about the development of the film industry in Andhra Pradesh during the meeting.

Work-wise, Sanjay is basking in the success of his latest release "Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge". He essayed the role of SP Chaudhary Aslam, a determined officer aiming to completely clean Lyari and end the gang war.

Up next, he will soon star in the forthcoming laughter ride, "Dhamaal 4".

Helmed by Indra Kumar, the project will retain the core cast of the popular 'Dhamaal' franchise, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

However, this time, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan will also be a part of the ensemble cast.

Jointly backed by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, "Dhamaal 4" is being presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in collaboration with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios production.

Over and above this, Sanjay will also be a part of Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama, "Raja Shivaji".

--IANS

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