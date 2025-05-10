Sanjay Dutt on Ind-Pak tension: We are not backing down this time

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Amid the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has expressed his unwavering support for the nation’s fight against terrorism and praised the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces. He also asserted that the battle is not against any nation but against those who spread fear and violence

Sanjay took to his Instagram Stories, where he wrote: “The relentless attacks on our people will no longer be tolerated. We will respond, not with hesitation, but with full force and unshakable resolve.”

Sanjay said that the fight is against terrorism and this time, Indians are determined to stand their ground.

“The world must understand, our battle is not against a people or a nation, but against the terrorists who thrive on fear, chaos, and destruction. Let there be no doubt, we are not backing down this time,” he added.

He asserted that despite terrorist attacks, India's resilience, unity, and strength will always overcome hatred and violence.

“These terrorists are nothing but cowards hiding behind the veil of violence. They strike from the shadows, but they will learn that we are a nation that does not bow. We rise stronger every time they try to break us. Our unity, our spirit, and our will to fight back are far greater than their hate.

Sanjay said that he is extremely “proud of our armed forces.”

“They stand tall at the frontlines, fearless and focused, answering every act of terror with courage and fire. They are not just defending borders; they are defending every child's dream, every family's peace, and the soul of this nation. They are the true heroes and I salute each one of them.”

He added: “This is not just their fight. It is our fight. As citizens, we must stand together. We will not be intimidated. This battle may not end today. But our strength, our determination, and our unity are eternal.

“We stand ready and if the need arises, will serve in any way possible. We are one. We are strong. And we will not stop until peace is restored and justice is served.”

--IANS

dc/