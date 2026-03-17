Sanjay Dutt-Nora Fatehi song controversy: NHRC issues notice

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice over the alleged use of objectionable and double-meaning lyrics in the recently released song 'Sarke Chunar', featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt from the film KD – The Devil.

Read More

The development comes amid the growing backlash received by the song online, with critics calling the lyrics vulgar and inappropriate.

The controversy intensified recently after advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal filed a complaint with the cyber cell of the Delhi Police seeking legal action against those associated with the song.

In his complaint, Jindal alleged that the track contains sexually suggestive and obscene lyrics that are not suitable in any context for public consumption, especially on widely accessible digital platforms.

The complaint further also demands the song to be removed from social media platforms, arguing that its content promotes obscenity and could negatively influence young audiences.

The song, that was released a few days ago, has also drawn heavy negative criticism from viewers on social media.

Many viewers have slammed its heavy reliance on double entendres and sexually suggestive lyrics and lines.

Singer Armaan Malik, earlier also weighed in on the controversy on social media, and called the song a “new low” for songwriting.

Cricket legend Harbhajan Singh had also taken to his social media account to sternly oppose the song and also called out Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt for choosing to be a part of the song.

Meanwhile, there has been no reaction from the makers of KD – The Devil.

–IANS

rd/