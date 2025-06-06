Sanjay Dutt misses his father Sunil Dutt deeply on his birth anniversary

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) On the birth anniversary of legendary actor and politician Sunil Dutt, his son Sanjay Dutt penned an emotional tribute on social media.

Sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Happy birthday dad, I love you and miss you, I wish you were there with us.” The post was accompanied by a cherished childhood photo of the late icon posing with his son. In the black-and-white image, little Sanjay is seen smiling while standing next to his father. The next photo is a solo candid shot of Sunil Dutt, captured mid-laughter, radiating warmth and joy.

Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt also took a moment to remember her father with love and gratitude. In her heartfelt post, she paid an emotional tribute to her parents, Nargis and Sunil Dutt, both of whom were born in the month of June—her mother on June 1 and her father on June 6. She expresses that June holds deep sentimental value for her because of their birthdays. While she thinks about them every day, she feels especially joyful during this particular week.

Priya also expressed deep gratitude for the strength and values her parents instilled in her, acknowledging their lasting influence on her life. Sharing their photo, she wrote, “June holds a special place in my heart. My mom was born on 1st & dad on 6th of this month, and although I think of them every single day, I gleam differently with joy this week. I’m grateful beyond words for the strength and values they’ve given me. Here’s to all the love, laughter, and memories that always will be. To infinity and beyond.”

Sunil Dutt passed away on May 25, 2005, at the age of 75, after suffering a heart attack at his home in Mumbai. A legendary figure in Indian cinema, Dutt rose to fame in the 1950s and built a remarkable career with over 100 films to his credit. He is best remembered for his powerful performances in iconic films such as “Mother India,” “Mujhe Jeene Do,” and “Reshma Aur Shera,” which continue to be celebrated as cinematic classics.

--IANS

ps/