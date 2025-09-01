Sanjay Choudhary to return in ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ as Kamlesh’s twin brother Sonu

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Choudhary is returning to Happu Ki Ultan Paltan as Kamlesh’s identical twin Sonu. On his return, he said whatever he is today is because of this show and the team that has always supported him.

Sharing his excitement about stepping into this new role, Sanjay said: “I am truly excited and overwhelmed by all the love pouring in from fans ever since I returned to the show. Many people have been commenting and messaging me, and it genuinely means the world. Whatever I am today is because of this show and the wonderful team that has always supported me.”

“A few days ago, when I received the call from the production team, I was extremely happy and grateful because it was the same team I had worked with for five years.”

Unlike his carefree brother Kamlesh, Sonu is sincere, simple, and soft-spoken, often shying away from the spotlight. Adding a fun twist, Sonu secretly admires the bold and fearless Malaika, whose fiery personality he finds inspiring, even though she dismisses him.

He added: “Coming back in a brand-new avatar as Sonu is very special, and I promise to give my best, so I do not disappoint my fans. Though Sonu is the opposite of Kamlesh, the audience will surely find him funny and endearing.”

“He is a little champu—nerdy, speaks in a rural tone, struggles with English, but his dancing, innocence, and quirky equation with Malaika will entertain everyone,” said the actor.

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is produced under Edit II productions, it is a spin-off of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Apart from the character Happu Singh, the show features his mother, wife and nine children.

The show revolves around Happu Singh, a police officer in the city of Kanpur. The story revolves around the misadventures of Happu Singh and his large family- his wife; Rajesh Singh, mother Katori and his nine children.

He is constantly troubled by the rivalry between his wife and mother and the antics of his best friend; Beni and his nine children who are Katori 'Kat', Mallai ‘Mallaika’, Ranbir, Hritik, Chamchi, Ayushman and three other kids who are infants.

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is on &TV.

