Sangram Singh says his name is being dragged for publicity, clarifies Nikita Rawal is not his friend

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Wrestler-turned-actor Sangram Singh has reacted strongly to the ongoing buzz around his name, stating that it is being used for publicity.

Clarifying his stance, he emphasized that actress Nikita Rawal is not even a friend of his. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Sangram clarified that his name was being unnecessarily linked for publicity and stressed that he shares no personal bond with Nikita. He explained that their association was purely professional, limited to working together on a show, and any meetings with her were always in the presence of his team.

Dismissing rumours about dating, the wrestler told IANS, “My name is being dragged into this kind of publicity for no reason. I have nothing to do with these things. And we are professional friends, not personal friends. I worked professionally with her; it's a good thing. I did it normally. And the rest, I am very busy in my work. This is not a priority in my life…. Dating each other…these are not priorities. I have different priorities in my life.”

“And as far as Nikita ji is concerned, she is not my friend. I did a professional show of hers. Whenever I have met, I have met with my team. I have nothing to do with these things,” Singh added.

Sangram Singh’s statement comes after it was reported that Nikita and Sangram have been very discreet about their relationship. A source was quoted saying, “Both Nikita and Sangram have been very discreet about their relationship, but they are quite serious about each other. They wanted to keep it away from the limelight until they felt comfortable.”

For the unversed, reports of Sangram and Nikita’s linkup started after social media users noticed the duo’s affectionate exchanges online. Speculation grew further when the wrestler was seen dropping heart emojis on Nikita Rawal’s Instagram posts. However, Sangram Singh has now set the record straight.

--IANS

ps/