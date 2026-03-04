Sandra Bullock, ‘The Lost City’ writer Dana Fox reunite for new film

Los Angeles, March 4 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock, who will be next seen in the ‘Practical Magic’ sequel, is looking to build out her future slate.

Read More

he Oscar-winning actress is set to star in and produce a new movie for Sony from writer Dana Fox. Following a competitive situation, Sony Pictures has landed the untitled project from Bullock and Fox, reuniting the two after Paramount’s 2022 box office hit The Lost City, reports ‘Deadline’.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the actress is set to star and produce through her banner Fortis Films, while Fox will write and produce through her production company Foxy Inc. Margy Love will executive produce on behalf of Foxy.

As per ‘Deadline’, the project reunites Bullock with Sony after she was last seen in 2022’s ‘Bullet Train’ starring Brad Pitt. Given the success of ‘The Lost City’, the new package drew a ton of attention, with Sony ultimately winning out with a deal that brings Bullock back to the studio.

Fox also has a multiyear TV deal with Sony Pictures Television, where she is writing and serving as a showrunner on Clue, currently in development at Peacock.

One of the town’s most recognizable actors for roles like her Oscar-nominated one in ‘Gravity’ and Oscar-winning one in The Blind Side, Bullock recently surprised fans with news that she would be doing a Practical Magic sequel. Nicole Kidman is also reprising her role in the pic, which Warner Bros is set to release in September.

Fox was also a co-writer and executive producer on Paramount’s Lost City, starring Bullock and Channing Tatum. She is coming off the huge success of ‘Wicked’ and ‘Wicked: For Good’, which she co-wrote. Earning both critical and audience acclaim, the films have earned a collective $1.3 billion globally.

--IANS

aa/