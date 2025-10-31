Sandhya Mridul slams the anti-ageing trend, questions its logic: “Will it take care of our hormones?”

Mumbai Oct 31 (IANS) Bollywood and television actress Sandhya Mridul has yet again taken to her social media account to share a video slamming those who praise anti-ageing procedures and the beauty industry.

The actress in a video shared by her, without mentioning anybody’s name, said, "What is this chaos around anti-ageing? Are you God? Even God calls to himself those who overdo anti-ageing!" she said, subtly hinting at the medically risky procedures related to such treatments that have backfired in the past. "Don’t talk nonsense! All these years, people spoke about fairness and skin creams.

Now it’s anti-ageing. Will you take care of our hormones? No, right? It’s natural—so sh** **p!" Earlier last week, the actress had taken to revealing how she has been losing out on offers and work due to a lack of ‘sufficient social media followers’. She was heard saying, “Without holding back, Sandhya Mridul called out the casting industry and said, ‘This is a new situation. If you don't have followers, you won't get a job.”

The actress questioned, “If you don't give a job, how will you be famous? If you don't get followers, how will you be famous? How will you get a job? Do you understand? It's a very difficult thing.” She added, “On top of that, the manager is saying, ‘Ma'am, that job is out of your hands. Because first of all, you don't have enough followers. Secondly, your look is very rich. Bro, your look is rich. Not me. Because if you don't give a job, you won't get followers.”

She concluded the video saying, “If you don't get followers, you won't be famous. If you don't get famous, you won't get a job, and you won't get money. So my look will only be rich. Not ever. Kindly help.” The actresses’ video went viral in no time. Sandhya, in another video, was seen thanking her fans for all the love that they showered. In the video, Sandhya expressed her gratitude.

Thanking her fans, she said, “What amazing people you are! What support you have given me! It's unbelievable! Instagram can't tell me how many real-life followers I have. I have been working on Instagram for a long time. So, you guys showed Instagram how many REAK followers I have and how much love I have.” She added, “And should I tell you one thing? No one can suppress me for too long. My wish is very strong. I will be back, because now only the surface has been scratched; the whole picture is left. There is a lot to do. You just keep this love intact. Have a fabulous day!”

Sandhya Mridul has been a part of the film fraternity for over two decades. She was seen in Saathiya along with Rani Mukerji. Her TV show Swabhimaan was a superhit and proved her acting prowess.

–IANS

rd/