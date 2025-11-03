Sandhya Mridul reveals about her rib injury right before her performance in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, shares throwback video

Mumbai Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Sandhya Mridul recently took to her social media account to reminisce about her days from her participation in the hit dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa.

Sharing her particular hit dance performance from the show, Sandhya penned a detailed caption around it, elaborating on some BTS shoot happenings and an injury she suffered right before the shoot.

She wrote, "I remember this day so clearly. The day before this performance, I'd cracked a rib at the technicals during a difficult lift. (Which had to be sadly removed from this performance.)”

She added, "The doctor told me I'd have to sit this one out and disqualify myself. Rosa @anita.k.basu & Babu @babubasu were concerned and told me I should stop, for my sake. My choreographer Jav (@javed_sanadi) was sobbing by my side, saying the same. But I'd worked too hard and come too far, and I wasn't ready to step away."

She also said, "So I asked Doc again if there was any remote chance I could still dance. He said, 'Only with a few injections… some bandages and a lot of willpower, which you have.' That’s all I needed to hear."

Sandhya, talking about her grit and gumption, wrote, "So that’s what I did. With pain in my ribs but fire in my heart, I went on that stage. You’ll see it on my face...every expression is a mix of pain and pure love for what I do. But I didn’t let my body give up. One of the judges said afterwards, “If this is you dancing in pain, I can’t imagine you without it.” That line stayed with me. Because that day, I learnt something simple: your body might falter, but your spirit doesn’t have to."

She added, “I don’t know who else needs this story today. I did. (And sorry the props are a complete failure.)"

The actress went viral recently for calling out anti-ageing scams that promise to make one look just the same forever.

Talking to her social media account, Sandya was heard slamming the anti-ageing concept.

The actress in a video shared by her without mentioning anybody’s name said, "What is this chaos around anti-ageing? Are you God? Even God calls to himself those who overdo anti-ageing!", subtly hinting at the medically risky procedures related to such treatments that have backfired in the past.

"Don’t talk nonsense! All these years, people spoke about fairness and skin creams. Now it’s anti-ageing. Will you take care of our hormones? No, right? It’s natural—so shut up!"

Earlier last week, the actress had taken to revealing how she has been losing out on offers and work due to a lack of 'sufficient social media followers'.

She was heard saying, “Without holding back, Sandhya Mridul called out the casting industry and said, ‘This is a new situation. If you don't have followers, you won't get a job.'"

The actress questioned, “If you don't give a job, how will you be famous? If you don't get a job, how will you get followers? If you don't get followers, how will you be famous? How will you get a job? Do you understand? It's a very difficult thing."

She added, "On top of that, the manager is saying, ‘Ma'am, that job is out of your hands. Because first of all, you don't have enough followers. Secondly, your look is very rich. Bro, your look is rich. Not me. Because if you don't give a job, you won't get followers."

She concluded the video saying, "If you don't get followers, you won't be famous. If you don't get famous, you won't get a job, and you won't get money. So my look will only be rich. Not ever. Kindly help."

–IANS

rd/khz