Sandeepa Dhar talks about importance of Yoga for breathing pattern

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actress Sandeepa Dhar is celebrating International Yoga Day, as she opened up with a heartfelt reflection that beautifully captures her evolving relationship with Yoga.

For her, Yoga isn’t just a workout routine for her; it’s become her grounding ritual, a sacred space where mind, body, and soul align.

Talking about the same, the actress said, "Over a decade ago, I stepped onto my first mat chasing something entirely different, weight management, fitness goals, the usual suspects. Power yoga seemed like the perfect solution, intense, efficient, and results-driven. But somewhere between those early sun salutations and today, Yoga taught me something I didn’t even know I was missing. I was breathing wrong. For years, maybe most of my adult life, I was breathing wrong”.

Yoga has become more than just a means to sculpt the body for her, it has been a tool to rediscover something as fundamental as breath, and through it, presence.

She further mentioned, “It sounds so simple, doesn’t it? But in our rush-everywhere, think-about-everything world, we’ve forgotten how to truly breathe. Yoga didn’t just correct my posture or strengthen my core; it gave me back my breath. And with it, the ability to be present, to ground myself when life feels like it’s spinning too fast”.

“Yoga isn’t just about the poses we hold or the calories we burn. It’s about coming home to ourselves. It’s about finding gratitude in the simple act of breathing deeply”, she added.

Last month, the actress spoke about the ground reality of the country with regard to menstrual hygiene and gender equity. She shared that even basic hygiene is still a privilege for a large population of the country, Sandeepa urged those with the means to act in order to make things better.

Sharing her views on the importance of menstrual hygiene, the actress said, “Let’s normalize conversations around periods. Let’s support initiatives that provide sanitary products and work towards menstrual equity”.

--IANS

aa/