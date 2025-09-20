Sanaya Irani treated herself with a 'birthday retreat for mind, body & soul'

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Popular television actress Sanaya Irani turned a year older on Saturday. However, this year, the 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?' actress decided to spend her special day in a retreat to pamper her mind, body, and soul.

The photos dropped by Sanaya from the getaway on social media showed her indulging in some relaxing activities, such as yoga, painting, and connecting with nature in general.

Thanking everyone for wishing her on her birthday, she penned in the caption, "Another year older, but this time celebrated in stillness (Flower emoji). A birthday retreat for my mind, body & soul, the best gift I could give myself. Thank you everybody for your wishes and love. It was a no phone kinda few days( except for all the pictures and videos I managed to capture for memories, which I will share soon). Sorry to all my lovely friends about not reposting your birthday wishes, but by the time I hit the gram they were gone. I feel very blessed and greatful for all the love that comes my way (sic)", along with two red heart emojis.

Sanaya's actor husband, Mohit Sehgal, wished his better half on her birthday by posting a string of photos from the lovely birthday celebration.

The post had Sanaya and Mohit posing for some love-struck photographs, where their chemistry is highly palpable.

Mohit further shared a video of Sanaya cutting her birthday cake, while he sang 'Happy Birthday' for his lady love.

The 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' actor captioned the post, "When you’re busy living the moments, posting can wait," followed by a red heart emoji.

Sanaya and Mohit first met on the sets of the show "Miley Jab Hum Tum" and ended up falling for one another.

They decided to keep things under wraps during the run of the show and made their relationship public only when the show was off-air.

The lovebirds finally tied the knot on 25th January 2016, during a beautiful beach ceremony in Goa.

