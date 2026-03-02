Sana Makbul: Been waiting for a great project to make my OTT debut

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actress Sana Makbul is all set to be seen in a dark avatar in an upcoming project titled “Begum Of Crime” and she shared that she has been waiting for a great project to make her OTT series debut.

Sana will be seen playing the protagonist Divya, who breaks away from the typical heroine mold, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Talking about her character, Sana said, “The way OTT has changed the game and is bringing amazing content. I've been waiting for a great project to make my OTT debut, and the story Hungama OTT pitched sounds fantastic! The title "Begum of Crime" suggests it's about a powerful lead lady.

The character walks away from her home with one burning desire: to build a life on her own terms, no matter the cost. What begins as a desperate attempt to survive soon spirals into a dark journey through theft, manipulation, and even murder.

She added, “As an actor, it was emotionally challenging to step into her psyche because she operates in grey shades. You don’t always agree with her, but you understand her steps or wound that forced her to do so.”

She described her character as “bold, unapologetic, and dangerously determined.”

“She believes that if the world refuses to give her respect, she’ll take it by any means necessary. That emotional fire is what makes her both powerful and unpredictable. She betrays, steals, and even smuggles, not out of greed, but survival. That emotional fire is what makes her both powerful and dangerously unpredictable,” said Sana.

Sana is set to unleash her darkest avatar in Hungama OTT's web series "Begum Of Crime", premiering on March 3.

