Samir Soni wishes a Happy birthday to the 'Boss Lady' Neelam Kothari

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actor Samir Soni wished a Happy birthday to the 'Boss Lady' Neelam Kothari as she turned a year older on Sunday.

The 'Baghban' actor took to his IG and shared an adorable family photo of himself, Neelam, and their daughter Ahana.

Samir's lovely birthday wish for his better half went like this, "Happy birthday to the “Boss Lady”, our one woman army. A near perfect wife, mother, daughter and a friend. Thank you for all you do for us babe. lots of love. (red heart and kisses emoji) @neelamkotharisoni. (sic)."

Reacting to the wish, Neelam replied with a hilarious comment, "Thank you babe and finally you’ve agreed that I’m the boss (red heart, Smiling Face with Sunglasses and laughing with tears emoji) (sic)".

Before finding love, both Neelam and Samir went through turbulent relationships. Samir was previously married to model Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar in the late 1990s; however, their marriage ended within just six months.

Around the same time, Neelam tied the knot with industrialist Rishi Sethia. Their marital bliss was also short-lived, and the couple filed for divorce after a few years due to irreconcilable differences.

After finally finding one another, Neelam and Samir enjoyed a short courtship and got married in 2011. Two years later, in 2013, the couple embraced parenthood by adopting their daughter, Ahana.

Back in September, Neelam commemorated husband Samir's birthday with a heartfelt post, cherishing some fond memories from their journey together.

The 'Hum Saath - Saath Hain' actress took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy birthday @samirsoni123 (sic).”

Her post also included some rare photos of the lovebirds. The primary pic showed Neelam and Samir posing together along with their daughter. The actor had his hands wrapped around Neelam in the photograph.

This was followed by a still of the couple smiling as they came together for a happy click. We could also see Neelam and Samir sitting against a snow-capped mountain landscape.

