Sameera Reddy struggles to walk amid Mumbai traffic, says ‘forgot how hectic it is’

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy, on Thursday evening, gave a glimpse of Mumbai’s busy and congested streets as she stepped out for an evening walk, only to find herself navigating through heavy traffic.

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Taking to her social media account, Sameera shared a video from her walk and wrote, “I think I’ve forgotten how hectic Mumbai is.”

In the video, Sameera is seen walking briskly on a narrow street in the Bandra area of Mumbai, and is seen surrounded by moving vehicles on both sides and also a few cars parked on busy streets.

Dressed in workout attire and wearing headphones, the actress appears to be trying to complete her step count for the day.

In the video, she is seen carefully making her way through the traffic, with barely any space to walk, further highlighting the chaos of the city streets.

Talking about Sameera, the actress has often been vocal about fitness and wellness, especially after both her pregnancies.

The actress has consistently advocated for a healthy lifestyle and has shared her fitness journey with her followers over the years.

For the uninitiated, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sameera moved base to Goa from Mumbai, with her family.

The actress had stated that she wanted to opt for a calmer and more relaxed lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai.

Recently, Sameera Reddy had appeared on filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan’s vlog on her YouTube channel, where Farah revealed that Sameera was her first choice for the role that was eventually played by Sushmita Sen in the blockbuster film Main Hoon Na.

Talking about Sameera Reddy, the actress who who made her Hindi film debut with “Maine Dil Tujhko Diya”, later appeared in films such as “Darna Mana Hai”, “Musafir”, “No Entry” and “Race” before stepping away from mainstream cinema post embracing motherhood.

–IANS

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