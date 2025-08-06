Sameera Reddy shares how shifting to Goa improved her mental health and made her a calmer mother

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy, on Wednesday, took to social media to share how moving to Goa had a positive impact on her mental health and helped her become a calmer mother.

In a recent post on Instagram, the ‘De Dana Dan’ actress reflected on her journey, highlighting the peace and balance she found in her new surroundings. Sameera, who shifted to Goa with her family in 2020, celebrated her 6th year in the state and reflected on how it changed her as a person. Reddy shared a series of images featuring herself, husband Akshai Varde, and their kids Hans and Nyra. In the images, the actress is seen striking playful poses with her children, husband, and mother-in-law, Manjri Varde.

For the caption, she wrote, “Our 6th year in Goa And I’m still in awe of how it’s changed me as a person. Esp my mental health. I’m a calmer mom; I prioritise happiness and I want to work harder for the right reasons. Not because it’s expected of me.. A lot of people ask me why I moved.. So I’m going to be doing a series of posts sharing my experience. What do you think !? #goa #momlife.”

The former actress has settled in Porvorim, Goa, near Panjim, embracing a slower, more mindful way of life.

In an Instagram post, Sameera had once described the move as a refreshing change, appreciating the strong sense of community, the eco-friendly lifestyle, and the overall positive effect it has had on her family—particularly her children. She had penned a noted talking about her decision to shift to Goa. The note read, “A shift in mindset and space was maybe something we required and the time was right. I take timeout a lot. To slow down. To take stock. I never did that before. I also trusted the universe and it worked.”

