Sameera Reddy says 'Farah Khan we look like kids' as she shares a throwback from her first song

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy decided to take a trip down memory lane and dropped a throwback photo from her first-ever song shoot on social media.

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The old photograph is from the shoot of the 'Thoda Sa Pyar Hua Hai' track of the 2002 outing "Maine Dil Tujhko Diya".

The song crooned by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik has been picturized on Sameera and Sohail Khan.

The picture uploaded by Sameera on her Insta Stories showed her posing with choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan.

Sharing the post, Sameera added the text, "My first film song in Egypt".

"@farahkhankunder we look like kids (sic)," she further wrote.

Resharing the story on her official handle, Farah penned, "U were a kid! @reddysameera".

Directed, produced, and written by Sohail Khan, "Maine Dil Tujhko Diya" also features Sanjay Dutt, Kabir Bedi, and Dalip Tahil in supporting roles, along with others.

While Farah has choreographed Sameera, she also had the opportunity to direct her in her debut, “Main Hoon Na”.

Back in February, Farah revealed that she was considering Sameera for the role of Miss Chandni, which was later played by actress Sushmita Sen in “Main Hoon Na”.

Recently, Farah paid a visit to Sameera at her house for her YouTube channel. While talking to the 'Musafir' actress, Farah revealed that she had first noticed Sameera in her popular music video "Ahista".

"Nobody knows but I had considered you for Main Hoon Na in Sushmita Sen’s role. I had seen your song, ‘Aahista Kijiye Baatein’ and you were dressed in Indian wear,” Farah shared.

Surprised after hearing the revelation, Sameera asked the 'Om Shanti Om' maker, “Oh My God! I want to know why you didn’t take me.”

Disclosing the reason, Farah said that circumstances had changed.

“Because by then you had taken up ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’”.

Elated to be considered, Sameera was unable to hide her disappointment at missing the opportunity.

--IANS

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