Sameera Reddy fights malevolent spirit in ‘Chimni’ teaser

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming horror-thriller film ‘Chimni’ was unveiled on Thursday. The film stars Sameera Reddy in the role of Kali, who is fighting against a pishach, as per the glimpses in the teaser.

The film tells the story of a grieving mother in a cursed Chanderi palace who battles a malevolent spirit possessing her daughter. As she delves deeper, she unravels a disturbing web of supernatural horror and human vice, tied to a spine-tingling fetus in fetu mystery.

Speaking about her role, Sameera Reddy said, “I was drawn to Kali because of her mysterious aura. What excited me most was portraying her across three life stages—from a young bride to a mother, and later in her 60s. Each phase had emotional depth, and switching between them on set was a real challenge. I truly enjoyed diving into her many layers, and I think audiences will find the story both gripping and emotional. It’s definitely an edge-of-the-seat experience”.

The film is directed by Gagan Puri and produced by Shah Creative Entertainment. It also stars Prachi Thakur, Shardul Rana, Aditya Kumar, Preeti Chaudhary, and Saurabh Agnihotri.

Director Gagan Puri said, “For Sameera’s character, initially we were hunting for a unique character who was mature, intense, and had a village look—like healthy women. My casting director suggested Sameera’s name, and at first, we had to think it over—whether we could go ahead or not—because we hadn’t seen her in older avatars. Then suddenly, I watched her Instagram Reel, and I thought, yes, I think she is a perfect fit. And when it came to the look test, I was quite 100% sure that this thing would be done easily. And she performed perfectly—perfection is a small word”.

While the official release date of Chimni is yet to be announced, the teaser has already sparked curiosity and anticipation, promising a hauntingly intense cinematic experience.

