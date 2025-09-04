Samarth Jurel’s character promo as Sooraj from "Dooriyan" looks intense & tough

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Television actor Samarth Jurel’s character promo as Sooraj from the drama series "Dooriyan" is out, and it captures the quiet vulnerability of a man torn between choices, setting the tone for a heartfelt romantic drama.

His journey in the drama captures the struggle of difficult choices and the unspoken weight of emotions.

Talking about the same, Samarth said, “The dates for this series shoot aligned perfectly with my schedule, and the character felt very similar to me—funny, energetic, and full of life. That’s exactly why I said yes to it.” Talking about Sooraj, the character defined by intensity and emotional conflict. Torn between love and reality, he carries a quiet vulnerability that reflects the complexities of modern relationships.

Eisha Singh, who essays the role of Varsha, opened up about choosing the role. She said, “I said yes to the show because of the story and the character of Varsha—the whole theme of love, longing, and waiting felt very poetic and unique. When I first heard both stories, I was confused, but I connected more with this one and knew I really wanted to play Varsha. I’m so glad I got the chance to bring her to life, and with the first promo now out, it feels special to have been part of this journey.” Starring Eisha Singh and Samarth Jurel, the character promo of the show that was released recently gave viewers an emotional glimpse into a story of passion, yearning, and life-changing decisions.

The series also features Randeep Rai and Kaveri and is set to premiere on September 5, 2025. The promo teases an emotional rollercoaster that blends romance, drama, and the bittersweetness of memories. Directed by K. Mohit Kumar Jha, the series marks the first major release under JAR Series, a newly launched vertical by JAR Pictures dedicated to episodic storytelling for digital audiences.