Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes ‘loveliest’ Keerthy Suresh: Forever your biggest cheerleader

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished her ‘loveliest’ friend Keerthy Suresh a happy 33rd birthday, saying she will always be her ‘biggest cheerleader.’

Samantha took to Instagram stories, where she re-shared a collage of Keerthy and left a heart-warming message for her: “Happy Birthday to the loveliest @keerthysureshofficial! I love you, my darling.”

“Wishing you nothing but the very best in everything you do, now and always. Forever your biggest cheerleader,” Samantha added.

Earlier this week, Samantha opened up about a profound personal realisation, sharing that she wants all her thoughts, words, and actions to reflect her highest self.

Talking about the clarity she found during moments of silence, Samantha wrote on Instagram: “All that I think, say, do, and aim for should honor my highest self. That’s what came to me during my silence. Now, I just hope I can live it, not just say it.”

On October 5, Samantha shared some advice to students dealing with pressure and also talked about what she learnt when she was in school. The actress on Sunday treated her fans with a question and answer session, where a social media user asked Samnatha how to focus on health.

The user asked: “How to focus on health? Being a student it’s really hard to find time!! Can u plz give suggestions? (sic).”

Answering the question, Samantha said in a video: “Honestly, it has been a long time since I was a student but I have been hearing a lot about how difficult it is right now for students. The stress is ….”

The actress said that she doesn’t recall it “being so bad”.

“But I empathise with you and I really want you to understand that good grades are not everything. I think what I learnt most from being a student and the most important part of being a student was the friendships that I made , respect I had for people around me, and the kindness that I learned from my friends.”

