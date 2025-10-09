Saluting every soldier who stands tall for our nation, says Mohanlal

Chennai, Oct 9 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and more recently felicitated by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, on Thursday penned a heart touching note in which he shared how proud he was to serve in the Territorial Army.

Taking to his X timeline, Mohanlal, who has been conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, wrote, "77 years of selfless service, resilience, and unwavering commitment, that’s the legacy of the Territorial Army. Proud to serve with the 122 INF BN (TA) Madras, Kozhikode, alongside brave men and women who embody the true spirit of India. Saluting every soldier who stands tall for our nation, and paying heartfelt tribute to the martyred heroes and their families for their supreme sacrifice. Jai Hind!"

It may be recalled that only a couple of days ago, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi had felicitated Mohanlal for his outstanding contribution to society and his continued association with the Armed Forces.

Conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army in May 2009, Mohanlal has remained deeply connected with the Indian Army, embodying the values of service, discipline and national pride.

His dedication was notably visible during his voluntary contribution to relief efforts during the Wayanad Natural Disaster in August 2024.

Beyond cinema, Lt Col (Hony) Mohanlal has been a tireless advocate of social causes through the ViswaSanthi Foundation, which supports education, healthcare, skill development, environmental conservation and welfare initiatives across India.

A recipient of the Padma Shri (2001), Padma Bhushan (2019) and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2025), Mohanlal’s illustrious artistic journey of over four decades, spanning more than 400 films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, has inspired millions across India.

In recognition of his spirit of service, philanthropy and unwavering respect for the uniform, the Chief of Army Staff had presented Lt Col (Hony) Mohanlal with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card.

