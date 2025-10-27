Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan wishes husband Aayush Sharma on his birthday

Mumbai Oct 27 (IANS) Salman Khan's youngest sister Arpita Khan has taken to her social media account in wishing her husband and actor Aayush Sharma on his birthday.

The actor who turns a year older on the 27th of October was wished by his wife with an endearing carousel post featuring their intimate family moments. Arpita penned a short but sweet note that read, "Happiest Birthday, my love, @aaysharma. Wishing you all the love, happiness, and laughter life has to offer. Hope this year brings you all the success you desire. We love you very much, Papa. Shine brighter & brighter", along with an evil eye emoticon.

She also shared a series of photos straight from Aayush’s birthday celebrations. In the first photo, the couple are seen hugging each other warmly and expressing their love for one another. Both Arpita and Aayush look happy and content in their marital life, standing close against a serene backdrop, creating a cosy and romantic vibe.

The second photo features a beautiful family moment between Arpita, Aayush and their kids, Ahil and Aayat. The family is seen standing in front of the words “HAPPY BIRTHDAY AAYUSH” glowing on the sand and lit beautifully with candles. Overall, it adds a romantic and celebrity touch to the evening.

The third picture shows Arpita and Aayush seated beautifully at a beautifully decorated outdoor table with friends, surrounded by soft yellow lights, giving the wife a peaceful beachside dinner. In the fourth photo, Ahil and Aayat can be seen laughing and playing joyfully, making it for a candid click. The fourth photo is an adorable candid of their children, Ahil and Ayat, laughing and playing joyfully, adding a heartwarming and lively essence to the celebration. For the uninitiated, Aayush and Arpita got married in November 2014.

The couple is blessed with a son, Ahil, born in 2016, and a daughter, Aayat, born in 2019. Aayush Sharma, on the work front, debuted in Bollywood in the lead role with Salman Khan's production, Loveyatri, released in 2018. He was paired opposite newcomer actress Warina Hussain. Later he was seen starring in a music video titled Manjha alongside actress Saiee Manjrekar.

The video was directed by Vishal Mishra. Aayush Sharma's big break was in 2021 when he portrayed a gangster opposite Salman in the movie Antim. The actor is set to appear in the action-packed movie Kwatha with Isabelle Kaif.

The movie has been delayed since 2019.

