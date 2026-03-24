Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan shares a heartwarming pic of her little ‘beauty’ Ayat with her ‘beast’

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, on Tuesday, gave fans a glimpse of an adorable moment between her daughter and their pet in her latest social media post.

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The picture shared by Arpita, captures a warm and cute scene of little Ayat Sharma sitting on the floor, gently playing with a large pet dog who is seen resting its head comfortably on her lap.

Arpita captioned the post as, “beauty and her beast.”

Talking about Ayat Sharma, the little girl was born on December 27, 2019, marking a special date in the Khan household.

For the uninitiated, she shares her birthday with her eldest “maamu,” superstar Salman Khan.

Talking about Arpita Khan Sharma, she tied the knot with actor Aayush Sharma in a grand ceremony in November 2014.

Aayush Sharma is known for his work in Bollywood films such as Loveyatri and Antim: The Final Truth.

Arpita is the youngest sister of Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan and daughter of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan.

She recently turned entrepreneur by launching her own restaurant in Mumbai.

Talking about Ayat, she is the second child of Arpita and Aayush. The couple are already parents to their first child, a boy Ahil Sharma.

Salman Khan, frequently shares adorable photos and videos of his nephews and nieces on social media, especially of Ayat.

For the last few weeks, Arpita was seen running pillar to post to take care of her father Salim Khan who was admitted to the hospital reportedly following age-related health issues.

Arpita was seen visiting her ailing father and taking care of him as well.

Salim Khan was recently discharged from the hospital. He made his first appearance on the occassion of Eid post getting discharged.

–IANS

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