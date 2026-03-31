Salman Khan's nephew Ahil poses with younger 'Khan' gen, Atul Agnihotri shares pic

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actor Atul Agnihotri took to his social media account to share a sneak peek into the 10th birthday celebrations of Ahil Sharma, the youngest nephew of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Read More

Sharing the picture, he also gave fans a glimpse of the younger generation of the Khan family.

Taking to his social media account, Atul posted a heartwarming family picture and captioned it, ‘Happy 10th birthday #Ahil” and further tagged the younger generation of the Khan family, @alizehagnihotri @ayaanagnihotri @*nirvankhan* @iamarhaankhan #Ayat’.”

In the picture, Ahil is seen posing with his cousins including Alizeh Agnihotri, Ayaan Agnihotri, Nirvan Khan and Arhaan Khan, among others.

The group is seen smiling warmly as they pose together for the camera.

In the background, a large display board featuring a collage of Ahil’s photographs from childhood to his current age is visible.

On account of Ahil’s big 10, his father and actor Aayush Sharma penned a beautiful and emotional note for his son.

Sharing a carousel of pictures featuring Ahil’s beautiful memories from over the years, Aayush wroite, ‘I still remember the day you came into my life… and the truth is, I wasn’t ready. I wasn’t old enough, not wise enough, not the man I thought a father should be”

“But somehow, you didn’t need a perfect father… you just needed me. And in trying to raise you, you quietly raised me too.”

He added, “From holding you in my arms as a tiny baby to now watching you grow into this incredible 10-year-old… every moment has shaped me. What started as a responsibility slowly turned into the most beautiful friendship of my life.”

The doting father further wrote, “We didn’t just grow up together — we lived together. We travelled, explored new cities, new countries, chased experiences, made memories that will stay with me forever. Somewhere along the way, you stopped being just my son… and became my best friend.”

“You’ve seen me at my strongest and my weakest… and loved me the same. And today, on your 10th birthday, I just want you to know — you are the greatest thing that ever happened to me. Not because I raised you… but because you made me into the man I am today. Here’s to us… not just father and son, but two friends walking through life together.

Happy 10th birthday, my boy.’”

–IANS

rd/