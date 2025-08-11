Salman Khan wants to start ‘chor-police’ league, highlights love for childhood games

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who made a surprise appearance at the kick-off for Season 3 of the World Padel League, humorously suggested creating his own leagues for classic childhood games like "hide and seek" and "Chor Police".

Speaking at the event, Salman, whose brother Sohail Khan owns a team at the World Padel League, said: “Main goti league kholunga, kanche, main gilly danda league kholunga is prakaar ke league khelunga, chain cook, hide and seek league, chor police league, main in sab league main interested hun. Aur phir educated log hai toh, main doctor-doctor league kholna chahunga.

“(I will start a marbles league, a gilli-danda league. I want to play these kinds of leagues—chain cook, hide and seek, and cops and robbers. And since there are educated people, I would also like to start a "doctor-doctor" league.”

Talking about Salman, he is set to return as the host for the nineteenth season of the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss", which is expected to get its grand premiere on August 24.

Salman, who was last seen in the action-drama ‘Sikandar’ directed by A. R. Murugadoss, had shared, "I have been a part of 'Bigg Boss' for very long now, and as we all know, 'Bigg Boss' reinvents the game every year, aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it’s bound to get messy. That’s when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone," said the 59-year-old superstar.

Talking about "Sikandar", the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik Babbar and Kishore.

Salman will also be seen in the film "Battle Of Galwan,”helmed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is said to revolve around the intense confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops back in 2020 in the Galwan Valley, a disputed border region in Ladakh.

--IANS

dc/