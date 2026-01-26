Salman Khan urges all ‘chota chota nanna muna desh bhakts’ to love their Maatrubhumi on Republic Day 

Mumbai, January 27 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a message for his ‘chota chota nanna munna desh bhakts’ in Republic Day.

The actor through an adorable video featuring himself with his niece Ayat and nephew Ahil, has asked his little fans to love their ‘Maatrubhumi.’

He wrote, “This is for all the chota chota nanna munna desh bhakts and patriots . Happy Republic Day love your Maatrubhumi... Jai Hind @salmankhanfilmsmusic.”

The actor in the video shared by him on his social media account, can seen listening to the song “Maatrubhoomi” along with little Ayat and Ahil from their Mama's upcoming movie Battle of Galwan.

In the video, Salman is seen laying on the floor of his house with the two kids beside him, with all three seeming to be listening to the patriotic track on a tablet.

Ayat and Ahil were seen elated as the video aksh featured their real-life friends Azai and Ivaar, sons of Television power couple Shabbir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul.

On Monday, Kanchi had taken to her social media account to share the video that featured her darling sons along with Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh from their song Maatrubhumi from Battle of Galwan.

What an incredible experience to enhance the adventures of AZAI and IVARR ....with the best team @lakhiaapoorva and ofcourse the one and only, @beingsalmankhan #battleofgalwan.”

For the uninitiated, Maatrubhumi serves as the emotional and patriotic anchor of Battle of Galwan.

The makers of Battle of Galwan had dropped the video of Maatrubhumi a few days ago, making it the first song from the movie album.

The song features Salman Khan as an Indian Army officer alongside actress Chitrangada Singh, with their on-screen pairing appearing refreshingly organic and instantly relatable. Portrayed as a family with Azai and Ivaar as their children, the visuals move seamlessly between moments of warmth within their home and stark, stirring glimpses of the Galwan battlefield. As the family is seen singing Maatrubhumi, these domestic frames are intercut with scenes of duty and conflict, powerfully juxtaposing love, sacrifice, and service to the nation, thereby strengthening the song’s emotional and patriotic impact.

Maatrubhumi has been brought to life with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan, while the vocals are rendered by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

Battle of Galwan is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, with Apoorva Lakhia at the helm as director.

