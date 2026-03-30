Salman Khan to begin his untitled next with Dil Raju from April: Dil, Dimag, Jigar se

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen on the big screen in Sikandar, will start working on his next film produced by Dil Raju and helmed by Vamshi.

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Salman took to Instagram to share the news and wrote: “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju #Shirish @srivenkateswaracreations @kuldeep_rathore18 #RafiKazi.”

The star did not share much details about the upcoming project. However, media reports suggest that the film, touted to be an entertainer, is expected to feature an extensive shooting schedule and multiple locations across the country are likely to be used. The film may reportedly release by Eid 2027.

The film will be produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Known for mounting blockbuster entertainers, Dil Raju has produced over 60 films that seamlessly blend scale, emotion and compelling storytelling. Producer Dil Raju has won two National Film Awards for producing acclaimed Telugu films, specifically for Maharshi and Shatamanam Bhavati.

Director Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju have previously collaborated on five successful films together, all of which went on to become major blockbusters. With Salman Khan’s larger-than-life screen presence, Vamshi Paidipally’s signature storytelling and Dil Raju’s expertise in mounting grand cinematic spectacles, the film promises to be a powerful theatrical entertainer designed for the big screen.

Salman is currently busy with his upcoming war drama, "Maatrubhumi", which was earlier called "Battle of Galwan". Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the project features Chitrangada Singh as the leading lady. "Maatrubhumi" is slated to reach the cinema halls on April 17.

The star was last seen in the action drama film written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik Smita Patil and Kishore.

In the film, Sanjay "Sikandar" Rajkot is motivated by a tragic accident to redeem his past by changing the lives of three people and finds himself targeted by a vengeful politician.

In other news, Salman on March 21 brought his father Salim Khan out to greet fans on Eid, days after his discharge from the hospital. The star was joined by his father Salim and the rest of the family as he greeted his fans on Eid from the balcony of their Galaxy apartment.

The “Dabangg” actor was also accompanied by his mother, Salma Khan, brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, and sisters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan as he greeted his fans "Eid Mubarak".

In the video by the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor was seen bringing his father on a wheelchair. The father and son duo were later seen waving at the people gathered outside their residence.

"⁩Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings, Dad is back home thank you, (sic)" he wrote in the caption.

Salim rose to fame as one half of the legendary Salim–Javed duo, alongside writer Javed Akhtar. They are credited with writing some Bollywood blockbusters such as "Sholay", "Deewaar", "Zanjeer", and "Don", to name just a few.

--IANS

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