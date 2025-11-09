Salman Khan slams Abhishek Bajaj for character assassinating Tanya Mittal

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) During the latest episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar' in "Bigg Boss 19", host Salman Khan slammed contestant Abhishek Bajaj for character assassinating Tanya Mittal.

In the preview, Salman was seen calling Abhishek a unique character and spilling out the truth in front of Ashnoor Kaur. He claimed that Ashnoor is the one responsible for the situation, as she has been constantly in Abhishek's shadow, while he has been shining bright.

The 'Sultan' actor further warned Ashnoor to stay on top of her game before it is too late. How this will affect the dynamics between Abhishek and Ashnoor remains to be seen.

Salman also accused Abhishek of character assassinating Tanya, saying that while Abhishek took the compliment from her without any issue, he later termed it as flirting.

During the episode, Salman also bashed Farhana Bhatt for making derogatory remarks about Shehbaz Badesha. He criticised Farhana for her unnecessary provocation, defending Shehbaz's presence in the 'Bigg Boss' house.

Salman was heard saying, "He reverted after you started a fight, and then he didn't want to get to that level. If your sibling would have done so good like Shehnaaz, you wouldn't have been proud? So what if he came in the show on her name, he is doing well. What is wrong in that?"

Salman further called out Farhana for her abusive language.

“You even insult people outside the show — is this what you’ve learnt?”

Reminding her how she mocked Gaurav Khanna and Malti Chahar and commented on Pranit More’s medical exit, Salman added, “You’re harming your own image.”

