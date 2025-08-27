Salman Khan shares glimpses of Khan family’s Ganpati celebrations

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who currently hosts the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 19’, is drenched in the festive spirit of Mumbai.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video from the Ganpati festivities. The video features the actor himself and his family including father Salim Khan, their mother Salma Khan, brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, nephew Ayaan Agnihotri, actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, and their kids.

They performed aarti in front of a beautiful idol of Lord Ganpati. While most people in the video donned traditional Indian wear, Salman, Arbaaz and their father Salim Khan opted for western outfits.

Meanwhile, Salman returned as the host of ‘Bigg Boss’ with its 19th season. This marks the 16th year of his association with the show. The latest season of the show has so far failed to enjoy the kind of attention that its predecessors have received.

The show’s streaming counterpart ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ has also not been renewed for a new season. The change in the content strategy and programming has come after the merger of JioCinema and Hotstar.

Earlier, Salman had released a soulful rendition of the patriotic track ‘Sare Jahan se Accha Hindustan Humaara.

Sharing the video on social media, Salman wrote, "Happy Independence Day". However, this was not the first time Salman has proved his singing prowess, earlier, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor had lent his voice to multiple tracks such as ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’, ‘Chandi Ki Daal Par’, ‘Hangover’, ‘Rafta Rafta Medley’, ‘I Found Love’, ‘Khan Kaa Gyaan’, ‘Main Taare’, ‘Koi Tujhko Na’, ‘Jee Rahe The Hum’, and ‘Lets Dance Chotu Motu’.

