Salman and Aamir to share unheard stories about their friendship on ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are all set to walk down memory lane as they will be sharing unheard stories about their long-lasting friendship on the premiere episode of ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle.’

The much-anticipated episode promises a mix of fun, nostalgia, and heartwarming moments as the two icons will open up about their journey together in the film industry. Announcing Salman and Aamir as the first guests of the show, the makers, on Monday, shared the poster featuring the two Khans alongside hosts Kajol and Twinkle. For the caption, they wrote, “clearing our calendars because the stars are aligning this Thursday #TwoMuchOnPrime, New Talk Show, Sept 25.”

The poster shows Aamir and Salman seated on a bike, while Kajol and Twinkle pull the rope attached to it. From recalling moments from their first film together and school days to sharing tales of their enduring friendship, Salman and Aamir’s effortless camaraderie and playful banter will give an intimate glimpse into their world.

Earlier, the makers had released a promo that has already caught everyone’s attention, especially the segment featuring Salman and Aamir together on the couch. Towards the end, Twinkle playfully teased Salman about his “stuck expression.” Without missing a beat, the Tiger 3 actor cracked a hilarious self-jab, saying, “I am only surviving on the three expressions still in date,” leaving Kajol, Twinkle, and Aamir in splits.

The show boasts an impressive lineup beyond the Khans, featuring stars like Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Govinda, and Chunky Pandey, among others.

Prime Video’s latest talk show, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, premieres on September 25 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The new episode will drop every Thursday.

On September 15, the makers dropped the trailer for Prime Video’s original talk show—'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.’ Reflecting on her debut as a host, Kajol said, “Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it’s delightful chaos—the most fun kind you can imagine! That’s really where the idea of this talk show came from. It’s us doing what we love most while catching up with friends from the industry the audience is always curious about.”

