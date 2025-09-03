Salma Hayek says she’s ‘still dancing’ as she turns 59

Los Angeles, Sep 3 (IANS) As she turned 59 on September 2, Hollywood star Salma Hayek marked her birthday with a note filled with gratitude and said that she is “still dancing” through life.

The actress, who is the most powerful and influential Latina actress, took to Instagram, where she shared the actress enjoying a vibrant sunset by the sea dressed in a fiery red bikini and sunglasses. She is holding up a cocktail glass, raising it happily.

Taking to the caption section, the actress shared a bilingual message with her fans.

She wrote: “59 trips around the sun and still dancing, cheers to all of you & thank you for the love. 59 vueltas alrededor del sol y ¡sigo bailando! Salud por todos ustedes y gracias por el cariño!” she wrote.

Hayek began her career in Mexico with starring roles in the telenovela Teresa as well as the romantic drama Midaq Alley. She soon established herself in Hollywood with appearances in films such as Desperado, From Dusk till Dawn, Wild Wild West, and Dogma.

Hayek's portrayal of painter Frida Kahlo in the biopic Frida made her the first Mexican actress to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

The actress on August 20 remembered the late actor Matthew Perry. She had shared a picture and a video from their movie ‘Fools Rush In’.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Thinking of you today Matthew”.

‘Fools Rush In’, which was released in 1997, is a romantic comedy film starring Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek, directed by Andy Tennant.

In the film, Matthew essayed the role of Alex Whitman, a New York City project manager aka architect, is sent to Las Vegas to supervise the construction of a nightclub that his firm has been hired to build. Salma essayed the role of Isabel Fuentes-Whitman, a Mexican-American photographer.

Perry passed away at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. He was pronounced dead at 4:17 pm the same day. He was 54 years old. On November 3, 2023, his funeral was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles where he was buried. His father, mother and stepfather attended, as did his ‘Friends’ co-stars.

