Salma Hayek commends Frida Kahlo's bravery on the 100th anniversary of the tragic accident

Los Angeles, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress Salma Hayek, who was seen impersonating Mexican surrealist artist Frida Kahlo in the 2002 release "Frida," remembered the artist on the 100th anniversary of the tragic accident that changed Frida's life forever.

Sharing a collage of real and reel Frida lying in the bed with their paint brush on her Instagram, Hayek penned an emotional note, expressing the pain of the artist trapped in her own body, who ended up giving the world some major gifts in her attempt to deal with her pain.

Hayek penned on the photo-sharing app, "On September 1925, a 100 years ago… at 18 years old, Frida Kahlo’s life changed forever due to a tragic bus accident. Her body was left with unimaginable injuries, and she spent months confined to her bed. (sic)"

Admiring Frida's unwavering courage in such difficult times, creating a legacy that will stand the test of time, she added, "In that solitude, with a mirror above her and a paintbrush in hand, Frida began to explore her inner world. What began as a way to endure the pain became her greatest gift to us, art that speaks of strength, identity, and resilience."

"Her legacy reminds us that even in our most difficult moments, beauty and courage can emerge (red rose emoji) #frida #fridakahlo," Hayek concluded.

Helmed by Julie Taymor, "Frida" shows Hayek as the artist, along with Alfred Molina as her husband Diego Rivera, Geoffrey Rush as Leon Trotsky, Mía Maestro as Cristina Kahlo, Ashley Judd as Tina Modotti, Antonio Banderas as David Alfaro Siqueiros, Edward Norton as Nelson Rockefeller, Diego Luna as Alejandro Gómez Arias, and Margarita Sanz as Natalia Sedova.

"Frida" has been jointly adapted by Clancy Sigal, Diane Lake, Gregory Nava, Anna Thomas, Antonio Banderas, and, unofficially, by Edward Norton from a 1983 biography of 'Kahlo by Hayden Herrera'.

The film received a lot of critical acclaim, becoming one of Hayek's best career performances.

