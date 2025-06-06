Salma Hayek celebrates 25 years of Dogma: Calls playing Serendipity a 'gift'

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) It may be hard to believe, but it has already been 25 years since Hollywood diva Salma Hayek inked her memory as Serendipity in the adventure comedy, "Dogma" in our minds.

Commemorating the milestone, Hayek shared a post on her Instagram with a video of the song "Candy Girl" from the movie. She further dropped some snippets from the film, recalling her journey as Serendipity.

Calling the role a gift, Hayek wrote on the photo-sharing app, "It’s been 25 years since Dogma hit theatres - and what a wild, unforgettable ride it was. Playing Serendipity was a gift I’ll always treasure: a character full of fire, wit, and chaos in the best way."

Showing her gratitude for director Kevin Smith and her co-stars, the stunner added, "Grateful to @thatkevinsmith for this one-of-a-kind film, and to my brilliant co-stars - Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Chris Rock, and the irreplaceable Alan Rickman."

Talking about the film's re-release, she concluded, "From yesterday Dogma is back on the big screen for a limited time… and I still can’t believe I was part of something so bold."

Marking the 25th anniversary of the religious satire, "Dogma" once again reached the big screen on June 5.

AMC Theatres and Iconic Events organized a national tour for the film in 25 cities for the limited release.

Initially released in 1999, "Dogma" revolves around two fallen angels who discover a loophole in Catholic doctrine that allows them to return to Heaven. However, their plan faces challenges from some unlikely heroes, including a faith-struggling woman, the erased 13th Apostle, Jay, and Silent Bob, as their actions can prevent the apocalypse.

Along with Hayek, the project also features Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Linda Fiorentino, Alan Rickman, and Chris Rock in crucial roles, along with others.

