Salim Khan suffering from minimal brain hemorrhage, says doctor

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan of Salim-Javed duo has suffered a minimal brain hemorrhage, doctor Jaleel Parkar, who is looking after his case, has informed.

Read More

The doctor shared that minimal brain hemorrhage does not require surgery. Earlier, there were discussions around his discharge but now a decision will be taken once he feels better.

A Digital Subtraction Angiography was performed on Salim Khan. He is currently on a ventilator, and has been kept in the ICU. Yesterday, he was admitted by family doctor Chopra. His blood pressure was also high so the medical professionals put him on a ventilator for backup as safety. Now he is doing better, recovery is slow due to old age.

Earlier, Doctor Jalil Parkar had given update on the veteran screenwriter’s health on Tuesday. He said, “Yes it’s true that Salim Khan (father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan) & an icon in himself has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU early morning at 8:30 am. He was brought into the emergency by their family doctor Sandeep Chopra. Emergency care was initiated in the emergency, and Mr Salim Khan was shifted to the intensive care on the 1st floor. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan(neurologist),Dr Ajit Menon(cardiologist) & Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) & Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended to him. Respecting the relative’s request further details ain’t being shared today”.

Salim Khan’s elder son, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, daughters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan and the actor Aayush Sharma were seen at the hospital. Salman left the shooting in Madh Island and went to meet his father. Reportedly, Salim Khan has complained of swelling.

--IANS

aa/