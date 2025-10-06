Saiyami Kher: Completing Ironman 70.3 twice in less than a year wasn’t about chasing records

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress and fitness enthusiast Saiyami Kher, who successfully completed the grueling Ironman 70.3 triathlon twice within a span of less than a year, said that completing the race twice in less than a year wasn’t about chasing records.

Saiyami completed her first Ironman 70.3 in September 2024 and her second in July 2025, showcasing incredible discipline, endurance, and passion for fitness. The Ironman 70.3, also known as the Half Ironman, is one of the most demanding endurance races.

The number 70.3 represents the total distance (in miles) covered . She covered1.9 km of swimming, 90 km of cycling, and 21.1 km of running, all completed consecutively on the same day.

Saiyami told IANS: “I’m truly honored and excited to be the face of Ironman India... This journey represents everything I believe in passion, consistency, and the refusal to give up. Completing the Ironman 70.3 twice in less than a year wasn’t about chasing records; it was about challenging my own limits.”

She added: “Every swim stroke, every uphill ride, every step of the run reminded me of how much the human body and mind are capable of.”

The actress said that for her, Ironman isn’t just a race, it’s a mindset, a way of life.

“I’ve always loved pushing boundaries whether in sport or as an actor and I hope my journey can inspire more Indians, especially women, to embrace endurance sports. It makes me so happy to see the growth in participation from Indians each year, and it’s heartening to watch this community grow stronger. The joy, resilience, and self-belief that come with it are life-changing."

"Representing Ironman India feels like a full-circle moment, and I’m deeply grateful to be part of a community that celebrates strength, determination, and perseverance,” concluded Saiyami.

On the acting front, the actress was recently seen in the series Special Ops 2. The show stars Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Karan Tacker, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee in crucial roles, along with others.

The latest season of "Special Ops" will show Kay Kay Menon returning as the sharp and unyielding R&AW officer Himmat Singh, leading his team into a new kind of war - one fought not on battlefields, but in the shadows of the digital world. As coordinated cyber breaches threaten national stability, Himmat, along with his team, goes on a silent war.

--IANS

dc/