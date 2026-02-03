Sai Pallavi thanks #D55 director Rajkumar Periasamy for his welcome; discloses she is 'nervously excited'

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) A day after the makers of director Rajkumar Periasamy's upcoming film, featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, welcomed her on board the unit of the film, actress Sai Pallavi on Tuesday thanked the film's director Rajkumar Periasamy and disclosed that she was "nervously excited".

Read More

Taking to her Instagram stories section to thank Rajkumar Periasamy, the director of Dhanush's upcoming film #D55, for his post in which he had accorded her a warm welcome to the unit, Sai Pallavi wrote, "Thank you so much sir. Nervous excitement!"

It may be recalled that Wunderbar Films, the production house of actor Dhanush which happens to be one of the production houses producing the film, had taken to its X timeline to welcome actress Sai Pallavi on Monday. It wrote, "She’s about grace and strength - all at once. Welcoming everybody’s favourite @Sai_Pallavi92 on board #D55. The hit combo returns to the big screen."

This will be the second time that Sai Pallavi will be working with Dhanush. She had earlier worked with Dhanush in director Balaji Mohan's 'Maari 2'.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film, being tentatively referred to as #D55, had already welcomed actress Sreeleela onboard the unit of the film on January 30 this year.

The production house had welcomed Sree Leela on board the unit saying, "You didn't see this coming. Welcoming the dazzling damsel @sreeleela14 on board #D55."

The makers had also welcomed young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar onboard the unit.

Taking to its X timeline to make the announcement, Wunderbar Films had said, "Time’s up. The SAI-lence breaks. Excited to have the sensational @SaiAbhyankkar as the music composer for #D55. D55 - A #SaiAbhyankkar Musical. A brand new collaboration loading."

Sai Abhyankkar responded to the post of the production house saying,"Super excited and pumped working with @dhanushkraja sir on #D55! My dream collaboration @Rajkumar_KP , dear sir thank you so much !! This is gonna be a very special cooking and thank you dear @theSreyas anna. @wunderbarfilms @RTakeStudios GIG"

Director Rajkumar Periasamy too had welcomed the young music sensation on board the unit of the film, which is tentatively being referred to as #D55. Taking to his X timeline, he wrote, "You are a Wonder-kid Sai! Excited to have you on board for #D55 as the music composer my brother. God bless you dear @SaiAbhyankkar. Thank you dear @DhanushKRaja sir. #D55 A #SaiAbhyankkar Musical. @theSreyas @wunderbarfilms @RTakeStudios @Shra2309 @azy905 @sandy_sashr @vishurams."

The film has triggered huge excitement as the makers have already disclosed that this film will be a magnum opus. It may be recalled that only a week ago, another production house called R Take Studios had announced that it was joining hands with Wunderbar Films for producing this film.

--IANS

mkr/