Sai Pallavi tells director Sekhar Kammula: A pure heart and a craft like yours is a deadly combination!

Chennai, June 20(IANS) One of the country's top actresses Sai Pallavi, who considers director Sekhar Kammula her guru, has now penned a heartfelt post of appreciation for the director in which she has said that to have a pure heart like his coupled with a craft like his was a deadly combination.

Taking to her X timeline to wish director Sekhar Kammula and his entire team of 'Kuberaa' all the very best, Sai Pallavi wrote, "#Kuberaa is going to be special for many reasons!" and began to list all the reasons to watch the film.

She wrote, "@dhanushkraja sir’s masterclass in acting and art of picking challenging characters that only he can pull off so effortlessly. @iamnagarjuna sir, It’s going to be a treat to watch you in a killer character under Sekhar garu’s direction. Dear @iamRashmika, we all know how powerful and one-of-a-kind Sekhar Garu writes his women. This is going to be a memorable character and a grand success in your streak of blockbusters."

She went on to compliment the film's music director Devi Sri Prasad, saying, "Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Garu, this will be another feather in your hat for sure. Chaitanya garu, Suri, Ajay, Swaroop & the whole team, May your sweat & blood be converted to recognition & appreciation! @AsianCinemas,_ I know how proud Narayandas garu would be, seeing the stories Sunil garu chooses to support."

But she reserved the best for the last. Addressing director Sekhar Kammula, she said, "My dear @sekharkammula Garu, A pure heart and to have a craft like yours is a deadly combination. You influence a whole generation of people and I'm one of them. I wish to see my Guru happy, healthy and create more such stories. I pray for everyone’s happiness today."

Apart from Nagarjuna, Dhanush and Rashmika, 'Kuberaa' features Jim Sarbh in a pivotal role. The film, which took a strong opening on Friday, has National-award winning actor Dhanush joining hands with ace filmmaker Sekhar Kammula for the first time.

On the technical front, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are the production designers of the film, which has been co-written by Chaithanya Pingali. Costumes for the film have been designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. Kubera is being bankrolled by Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

