Sahher Bambba praises Aryan Khan, says he asked her to message him once she got home safely after shoot

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress Sahher Bambba, who essays the role of Karishma Talwar in the recently released streaming show ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, has shared her experience of working with Aryan Khan, the elder of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress spoke with IANS in the run-up to the show’s release along with her co-actors from the series. She lavished praise on Aryan while calling him a hard task master.

She told IANS, “I think he's quite a bit of a hard task master if I may say so, but in the best way possible because I think to all of us, he was just pushing us to go a little further, go beyond what's written on paper. But at the same time, he had such clarity of thought and he knew exactly what he wanted. His attention to details”.

She further mentioned, “He was really locked in and present as a director. Honestly, I didn't feel like I was working with somebody new. It almost felt like I was working with somebody who's been doing this for decades. Other than that, he's really supportive. He's got this really calm energy on set. Nothing fazes him, nothing at all. A hundred things could be going wrong, but he's the most unfazed person”.

“I think I've had a blast. A lot to learn from him. Very considerate, very, very sensitive. I remember even after a pack-up, he would just call up and be like, what did you think of the scene? Were you happy with it? Message once you get home. Little things like that, like him as a director, I mean, after a pack-up, who cares, right? But I think he's really, he's an amazing person”, she added.

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

aa/